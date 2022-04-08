April 8, 2022

Israel, terrorists shoot in central Tel Aviv: at least two people were killed

Samson Paul April 8, 2022 1 min read

The attacker has

He opened fire on his pursuers

He was also shot. The police immediately launched a manhunt throughout the area, building after building, apartment after apartment.

This is the

Fourth attack in just over two weeks

. After Beersheba Hadera, Bnei Brak (11 killed in Palestinian attacks), now it’s the turn of the street that is the symbol of the city’s nightlife: Via Dizengoff, in the center, and Thursday, in Israel, the most festive day. of the week.

The bomber caught by the camera –

Police spokesman Eli Levy initially spoke of two terrorists, but later reports indicated there was only one bomber. According to the media, the police have a photo of him collected by surveillance cameras: a black T-shirt and trousers, and a blue backpack. The authorities have called on the residents of the area to remain closed in their homes in light of the current situation, and also in order not to impede the pursuit of the security and rescue forces.



See also  Alexei Navalny was charged with new crimes, under a law commonly used in cases involving religious denominations

