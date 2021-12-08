December 8, 2021

Telegram, how many groups and channels news in the last update

Gerald Bax December 8, 2021 2 min read

Telegram version 8.3 introduces many new features in groups and channels. Finally, the iOS app got an interesting addition

All Telegram 8.3 news on Android and iOS (Unsplash)

There is interesting news on cable. The developers of the WhatsApp competitor instant messaging app have already done it Official The release of a new update distribution for the popular platform on the Android and iOS mobile operating systems.

News Telegram version 8.3 special wink in Groups and Channels, two of the most distinguishing features of the application. Let’s see together the most important additions made in these hours by the software house founded by the Durov brothers.

First, the owners of groups and channels on cable You will be able to take advantage of a range of options that are more substantial in terms of aggregateFor example, preventing forwarding of messages, taking screenshots, and saving content. To do this, just open the group or channel information page, enter the “Group / channel type” section and select the “Block saving contents” item.

In parallel, that would also be possible Write anonymously in public groups: The interface will show the channel name and photo instead of the personal account information. The change can be activated by clicking on the profile picture next to the message bar and selecting one of your channels.

Telegram for iOS gains recognition of text in images

8.3 Telegram News Update
Also news about Telegram on iOS (Telegram blog screenshot)

Another feature always dedicated to privacy closes the circle: users can now Clear chat history A specific day or time period.

Among the novelties is the update to Telegram version 8.3 There are slight additions, so to speak, but in the imagination of the app developers, they are still supposed to improve the user experience. Among these, above all there is the possibility to access Telegram via new calls and topics with day and night mode. Regarding the iOS of An apple (Version 13 and up), your Telegram chats will now be decorated with Recognize text in pictures.

