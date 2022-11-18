November 18, 2022

First images presented on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the series – Multiplayer.it

Splinter Cell performs 20 years Today, Ubisoft released a fun and in-depth video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ghost series, through which First photos From Splinter Cell Remakein the form of concept art that is shown during the movie.

It’s kind of a little round table attended by Creative Director Chris Ottey, Art Director Christian Carrier, Senior Game Designer Andy Schmoll, and Associate Design Director Zavian Porter, as well as some very special guests.

For the occasion, Ubisoft has restored the history of the series by talking about the ideas that were implemented during the development of the first chapter and how this has evolved with the subsequent chapters.

Splinter Cell Remake has also returned to discourse, or the completely rebuilt version of Chapter 1 which is currently still in progress at Ubisoft, based on the use of the Snowdrop engine and is clearly expected as a major technical upgrade compared to the original.

Unfortunately, it has not yet been possible to see something exact about the game, but during Ubisoft’s somewhat in-depth video concept art (visible above) which, if nothing else, shows something of the artistic vision the developers relied on to build the remake’s graphics.

We learned in September that Splinter Cell Remake would be “rewritten and modernized” for “modern gamers”, thus bringing many changes to the gameplay and also to the story of the original game. While celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary, Ubisoft has put in place an arrangement Chapter 1 for free on the Ubisoft Storeredeemable until November 30 at hrs this is the address.

