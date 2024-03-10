Take-off and landing tests, test flight on March 11

Keep going Completion work on Salerno Amalfi Coast Airport, This is due to the reopening of flights scheduled for next July 11, with the completion of the runway extension. Meanwhile, yesterday in Salerno, the head of the Campania Region Transport Committee, Luca Cascone, announced the first test scheduled for Monday, March 11, of acceptance tests with take-off and landing of the aircraft.

the details

The same Cascone He also referred to other interventions in preparation for the activation of Salerno Airport: “We are working hard to complete the program of works and investments: the new airport infrastructure must be built which will replace the existing one – explains Casconi-Sta in the meantime,” the private flight terminal located in front of the current one. Is growing. Meanwhile, RFI has entrusted the metro extension work. The Aversana, and therefore the bridge over Sele, is being verified in the project: we need to work on strengthening the signs and we are now identifying with the three municipalities involved Agreement with taxis With a purpose Detracts from municipal licenses “To continue the rotation and guarantee at least 10-15 taxis to Belize for each landing.” “Gesac is also conducting several negotiations to increase the number of carriers that will choose to fly to Salerno: after Volotea and EasyJet,” “official information also from Ryanair”, Cascone, who describes himself as “superstitious”, confirms that he prefers to wait for the conclusion of the negotiations before adding further details. “The runway at Salerno Airport, after the works that will be carried out, will be ready to receive all flights: that will be an established fact.”