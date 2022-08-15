August 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

Taiwan: Beijing announces new military exercises – Global

Samson Paul August 15, 2022 2 min read

China announced that it has conducted new military exercises around Taiwan. Ad followsArrived suddenly Yesterday on the island, a delegation from the US Congress headed by Democrat Ed Markey, head of the Asia-Pacific Group of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, 12 days after the meeting presented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which caused a stern reaction from Beijing.

“On August 15, the Eastern Theater of the People’s Liberation Army organized a joint multi-service combat readiness patrol and combat exercises in the sea and airspace around Taiwan,” the Chinese military said in a statement. Beijing described the exercises as “deterrence” against Washington and Taipei in light of the visit of the US Congressional delegation to the island.

In a note, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian stressed that the presence of US politicians “flagrantly violates the principle of ‘one China’ and the three joint Sino-US contacts, as well as China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Sending a wrong signal to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and exposing the true face of the United States.” As a leader and destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” Wu Qian reiterates that the island is “from China and no foreign interference is allowed.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin added that China will take “resolute and vigorous measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity” in response to the US mission, which “some US politicians agree with Taiwan’s separatist independence forces in an attempt to challenge the “one China” principle, But it is doomed to fail.”

ANSA Agency

See also  The media reported that Chubais, Putin's envoy, submitted his resignation in protest

A US Air Force plane carrying a US Senate delegation has landed in Taipei, less than two weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mission that provoked a harsh Chinese reaction (ANSA).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

What are they, how are they formed and what are the consequences

August 15, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Think of extreme fatigue and toxic substances accumulate in the brain. Expert tip: rest and sleep

August 14, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Latest news of Ukraine. Zelensky: The conflict in the south of the country gives good tidings against the Russians

August 14, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Giacomo Ortis is pinched by a mysterious boy…

August 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Space bubbles to stop climate change

August 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Foreigners increase in Varese, Radiotaxi: “The city has become a tourist”

August 15, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

PS Plus with PS5 exclusive offers at launch? Sony will benefit, according to Microsoft – Nerd4.life

August 15, 2022 Gerald Bax