The PlayStation 5 is now the best-selling console in US history.

Picture Sam Rutherford / Kismodo

According to retail analytics firm, Sony’s PlayStation 5 is the best-selling game console in U.S. history in terms of units and dollar sales. NPD Group So, if you have been struggling to get one since it launched in November, Real estate agents It may not be entirely blameless.

This success is particularly evident in light of Sony’s difficulties in meeting demand. In between Global chip shortage This is where supply chains and retailers are immediately sold out, due in part to problems Real estate agents And this RobotAnd this Buying a PS5 has become a nightmare.

This was stated by NPD Group CEO Matt Pescadella On FridaysThe PS5 sold more units in the first five months than any other console sold in the United States Last monthAnd this He is a He said that The PS5 set a record for the best-selling hardware platform in U.S. history in terms of total dollar sales.

Piscadella did not share exact sales figures, but noted that consumer spending on video games has increased so far this year. In the first quarter of 2021, Americans spent $ 14.9 billion on gaming consoles, content and jewelry, an increase of 30% over the first quarter of 2020. The Nintendo Switch also performs very well, and tops the list as the best-selling console console. . March sales are also in dollars.

While rivals Sony and Microsoft have been silent on specific sales numbers for their next-generation consoles, Sony said in a statement. Quarterly sales report PS5 sold 4.5 million units worldwide in 2020 alone. In FebruaryHiroki Totoki, chief financial officer of Sony CFO, said it expects to sell more than 7.6 million PS5 units by the end of March and more than 14.8 million PS5 units by the end of March. At this time next year