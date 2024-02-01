Istat, futsal, “all you can eat” padel and water aerobics enter the basket – Il Tempo

Among the products that entered the Istat basket in 2024 to represent changes in spending habits are an air dehumidifier and purifier, a smart bulb, and laminate flooring. But also an “all you can eat” meal and table football. Innovations announced by Istat, which among the products included to improve the representation of the basket also highlighted: Kanzi apples that enrich the total Apple products; Winning grapes within the grape pool; Water aerobics course, which is added to the rest of the pool products; Football field or five-a-side football field and tennis or racket court which expand the range of sports facilities products and training range. And once again: a cultural artistic training course, a new batch from the cultural services category; Hair straightener and electric razor; Electric bed warmer.

In the 2024 basket used to calculate the Nic (for the entire national community) and Foi (for families of workers and employees) indices there are 1,915 primary products (1,885 in 2023), grouped into 1,045 products, which in turn are grouped into 425 aggregates. To calculate the HIPC index (harmonized at European level), the basket includes 1,936 primary products (1,906 in 2023), grouped into 1,064 products and 429 total products. Referring to the NIC index, the weight of the Accommodation and Catering Services (+1.1 percentage points), Transport (+0.6 percentage points), and Other Goods and Services (+0.4 percentage points) sections increases; Prices for furniture, household items and services fell (-0.8), and housing, water, electricity, fuel, clothing and shoes (both -0.5 percentage points). This year, e-book readers, vitality trackers, electric hair clippers and electric beard trimmers will leave the Istat basket. The Institute explains that in this case, exit from the basket was determined by criteria linked either to a decrease in expenses incurred by families or to a decrease in representativeness compared to other products. A reference to the customs of Italians.