Sun and heat today and in the next few days »ILMETEO.it

Weather forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021, Como. Today is characterized by good and warm weather, the temperature is less than 21 ° C, and not more than 32 ° C

Como, Thursday 12 August: Mostly a hot day with clear skies, minimum 21°C, max 32°C. In particular, the weather will be fine in the morning, clear and warm skies in the afternoon, and clear skies in the evening. During the day the maximum temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius at 4 pm, while the minimum at 6 am will be 21 degrees Celsius. The wind will be weak from the east in the morning with a strength of 9 km / h, and in the afternoon it will be weak from the east-north-east with a strength of 9 km / h, and in the evening it will be weak from the north-north-east with a force of approximately 6 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 pm with a UV value of 7.5, which corresponds to 909 W/m2.

Friday August 13: A day characterized by wide warm sunshine, minimum 22 ° C, maximum 33 ° C. In detail, we will have clear skies in the morning, sun and heat in the afternoon, and fine weather in the evening. Tomorrow the maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius at 4 pm, while the minimum at 6 am will be 22 degrees Celsius. Winds will be weak easterly in the morning with a strength of about 7 km/h, weak from north-north-west in the afternoon with a strength of 5 km/h, and weak from north-north-east with a strength of about 5 km/h in the evening. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 7.4, which corresponds to 901 W/m2.

Saturday 14 August: Daytime characterized by liquid sunlight and heat, with a minimum of 22 ° C, a maximum of 33 ° C. In detail: clear and warm sky in the morning and afternoon, few clouds in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature is recorded at 4 pm and will be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is 22 degrees Celsius at 6 am. The wind will be weak in the morning and afternoon, coming from the east, with a strength of about 9 km. / h, weak from the northeast in the evening with a strength of about 6 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 7.3, which corresponds to 894 W/m2.

Sunday 15 August: A day characterized by warm, widely diffused sunlight, a minimum temperature of 25°C, and a maximum of 33°C. In detail: clear and warm sky in the morning and afternoon, clear sky in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 4 pm and will be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is 25 degrees Celsius at 6 am. The wind will be weak from the east and southeast in the morning and afternoon with intensity around 6 km / h, weak from the north and northeast in the evening with a force of about 4 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 7.3, which corresponds to 899 W/m2.

