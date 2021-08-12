WTA 1000 Montreal: Camila Giorgi does not stop and reaches the round of 16!

Camila Giorgi Hit the round of 16 in the tournament WTA 1000 for Montreal.

Blue defeated Argentina in the second round tonight Nadia Podroska 1997 and 38 WTA class with a score of 62 64 in 1 hour 29 minutes of the match.

In the round of 16, Camila Giorgi will face the challenge Petra Kvitova, Workbook #7.

In the first set, Camila moved in an instant from 4 to 0, before closing the break for 6 to 2, having lost serve in the fifth game but quickly regaining 0 for a double break in the eighth and thus closing the break for 6 to 2.

In the second set, Giorgi missed two points for a break in the second and fourth games, but scored the first game in the first period with a score of 4 to 3 and took 5 to 3.

However, in 5 to 3, the Blue, from 30 points, lost two consecutive points and handed his serve to Argentina, but in the next match he lost his serve again, as Camila scored the first half at 30 and was useful in the beginning The match ended with the match ball 6-4.