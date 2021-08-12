CM Punk: “The best in the world at Rampage? The best is Daniel Bryan”

During a behind-the-scenes segment on July 28, Darby Allen AEW has suggested that Episode 2 of Rampage in Chicago may be there C m Bank, talking about “the best in the world”. While this may be a way to sell more tickets in the popular Illinois city, a reporter elaborated on the matter in an interview.

The best in the world is Daniel Bryan

CM Punk responded by throwing the ball into the stands, to use the football metaphor: “The best in the world can be anyone. It’s Bryan, right? That’s my idea. When I think of the best in the world, I think of Daniel Bryan. I think Darby Allen is great, and I think anyone in the wrestling world would stop jumping because they wouldn’t be able to.” than doing it better than him.”

Even Daniel Bryan, in fact, is a name that seems pretty close to him All Elite Wrestling, That may have signed both former Ring of Honor champions and WWE. frenzy It’s coming up this week, so to better understand what Allen was referring to, just wait less than 10 days. In Italy we still don’t have positive news about TV rights, but it can still be watched in English with a subscription Fit.tv with packaging AEW Plus, which guarantees all AEW shows in the original language every month for $4.99 per month.