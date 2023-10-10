Summit with 5 leaders, hostage protection is priority – last minute

“The five Heads of State and Government expressed their firm support for Israel and their unequivocal condemnation of the horrific criminal acts committed by Hamas, which have caused a huge number of innocent victims, including children, women and the elderly. We then discussed the most urgent political initiatives that must be undertaken together. Protecting the lives of hostages, starting with very young children, is an absolute priority and diplomatic efforts will be focused on it,” Palazzo Cegi said after the meeting attended by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.





“President Meloni, in affirming Israel’s right to defend itself, noted the need to act to avoid the expansion of the crisis at the regional level and to protect the civilian population involved.” This came in the words of Palazzo Chigi after the meeting in which the Prime Minister participated with Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz to discuss “the serious crisis that erupted after the barbaric attack committed by Hamas last Saturday against the State of Israel.”





“As indicated, the five Heads of State and Government have agreed to remain in constant contact as the crisis continues.”



