Strike in Rome on Friday 21 October, public transport at risk: details

A transport strike in Rome on Friday 21 October. To cross their arms from 8.30 to 12.30, the workers registered in the USB union Roma Tpl confederation. The fight will be in the Rome DPL only. Regular service, therefore, on Atac lines . Protest in Kotral too.

08, 011, 013, 013D, 017, 018, 022, 023, 024, 025, 027, 028, 030, 031, 032, 033, 307, 03 039, 040, 041, 042, 048, 049, 051, 053 , 054, 055, 056, 057, 059, 066, 074, 078, 081, 086, 081 314, 339, 340, 343, 349, 404, 437, 441, 444, 445, 502, 503, 505, 541, 543, 546, 548, 552, 560, 560 701, 702, 710, 711, 721, 763, 764, 767, 771, 777, 778, 787, 789, 808, 889, 892, 907, 908, 91 , 895 C1 and C19.

However, there will be a 24-hour strike in Kotral. The demonstration was organized by the Faisa and Sisal trade union in Rome and the province. As a result, there is a risk of disruption to circulation throughout the day on the public transport front. In particular, apart from the buses, the former Roma Lido and Roma Viterbo stops. The state of unrest will begin on October 21 at 00:01. From 5.30 to 8.30 service will return to normal in the so-called warranty bands; New blocks are therefore from 8.31 to 16.59 and then from 20.01 to 24.00. In the middle, the second warranty band is from 17.00 to 20.00.