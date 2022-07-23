July 23, 2022

Steve Bannon, the former strategist of Donald Trump, has been convicted of contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, former advisor and strategist to former US President Donald Trump and well-known far-right activist, was convicted Out of contempt for Congress for refusing to testify before the House Committee of Inquiry achieve On Trump’s responsibilities in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Congress carried out by his supporters.

Bannon was called to testify before the inquiry last fall, but has repeatedly refused to do so. Then the department accused him of being angry, and last November, the accusation was embodied In process. During the trial, the prosecutor, Molly Gaston, accused Bannon of favoring “loyalty to Donald over compliance with the law.” Bannon has always defended himself by making clear that the House of Representatives Committee of Inquiry was not independent and deeply politically motivated.

A new hearing is scheduled for October 21 to determine the sentence. Bannon faces up to two years in prison and a $200,000 fine. His lawyer has already announced that he will appeal the decision.

