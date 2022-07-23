Storm in Tirol, debris flows destroy many cars. A 60-year-old parish priest has disappeared, swept away by the mud and swept away

Tyrol. Pictures are from the valley Stubaital in Tirol Yet in the past few hours a huge storm Resulting in Several streams of stones and mud.

The bad weather started late yesterday evening. Lots of water fell and Debris streams engulfed some cars and pulled them away.

Aid was activated immediately to help residents. in these hours You were looking for someone who was driving a car when it was run over by water.

it will be from A 60-year-old parish priest from the area. The search operations began when rescuers were given the go-ahead for the safety of the area hit by the bad weather.

Front patrols are allowed Restore some parts of a 60-year-old car.

The wreckage ran over other cars, but fortunately The people who were inside were rescued, although they were injured.

This afternoon too, they were evacuation using the helicopter Hundreds of people hampered by bad weather in the Oberbergtal valley. Fortunately, they all managed to find shelter in the alpine hut of Franz Sen.

I Many roads are damaged. Some areas of asphalt were completely washed away. Firefighters at work also for Flooding of several houses.