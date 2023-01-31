Farnesina to the Italians: “Extreme caution in Jerusalem and the territories”

An invitation to adopt “Extreme caution” in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territoriesIn view of the security situation, he was directed by Farnesina to the Italians present in the area. In an update posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website “Viaggiare Sicuri”, our citizens in Jerusalem are advised to “keep vigil and exercise extreme caution on all journeys, using alternative means of transportation than public ones.”

“Extreme caution will be observed in the Old City and at all its gates, in the square of the mosques / Temple Mount and in all neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, where it is not recommended to go to them, especially in the evening hours – specific – even in more crowded areas than in West Jerusalem, caution is advised intense.”

“In the West Bank, the military presence has been strengthened and frequent operations of the security forces are taking place in some areas – the memorandum regarding the territory continues – therefore it is recommended that great caution be exercised in all movements in the West Bank, where clashes and assaults are possible, even in major urban centers, demonstrations and gatherings should be avoided , as well as areas inhabited by security forces. The situation remains particularly critical in the Jenin and Nablus areasAs any tourist movement or visit is strongly discouraged, whether in the city center or in the remaining areas of the two governorates. Movement in the vicinity of the settlements in the city of Hebron is also not recommended.

“It is essential that citizens adopt behaviors of the utmost caution, avoiding any kind of gathering – even if small in size – and complying strictly with the rulings of the local authorities. In both the West Bank and East Jerusalem, travel to areas adjacent to settlements is strongly discouragedwithin or near refugee camps – and concludes – in the aftermath of the recent conflict, the situation in the Gaza Strip has remained so unstable, that a renewal of hostilities cannot be ruled out. Traveling is not highly recommended – In what capacity – in the Gaza Strip“.