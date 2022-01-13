Whoever is not vaccinated pays – time

Quebec wants not to tax Vaxes because it burdens taxpayers. So Canada’s second most populous province, which is trying to contain the Omicron variable infection storm, is purging the unvaccinated against Covid by deciding to tax them and announcing the decision estimated to spark a long debate about individual rights and social responsibilities.

“We are working on a health contribution for all adults who refuse to be vaccinated because they represent a financial burden for all Quebecers,” Prime Minister François Legault said, explaining that the proposal would not apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for approved medical reasons. …the unvaccinated make up 10% of the population, but half of those receiving treatment are in intensive care which is why the local government believes there is a “significant health contribution” to the system’s self-financing. In an effort to contain the new wave of the epidemic, Quebec announced on December 30 the return of some restrictions, including a 10 pm curfew and a ban on private gatherings. Hospital admissions also continue to increase in Ontario, Canada’s neighboring and most populous province.