January 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Whoever is not vaccinated pays - time

Whoever is not vaccinated pays – time

Samson Paul January 13, 2022 1 min read

Quebec wants not to tax Vaxes because it burdens taxpayers. So Canada’s second most populous province, which is trying to contain the Omicron variable infection storm, is purging the unvaccinated against Covid by deciding to tax them and announcing the decision estimated to spark a long debate about individual rights and social responsibilities.

“We are working on a health contribution for all adults who refuse to be vaccinated because they represent a financial burden for all Quebecers,” Prime Minister François Legault said, explaining that the proposal would not apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for approved medical reasons. …the unvaccinated make up 10% of the population, but half of those receiving treatment are in intensive care which is why the local government believes there is a “significant health contribution” to the system’s self-financing. In an effort to contain the new wave of the epidemic, Quebec announced on December 30 the return of some restrictions, including a 10 pm curfew and a ban on private gatherings. Hospital admissions also continue to increase in Ontario, Canada’s neighboring and most populous province.

See also  India: Delhi Not Breathing, Most Polluted November in 7 Years - Last Hour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Spain: Minister criticizes ‘big farms’, strong controversy – Ultima Ora

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Decree Flows 2021 for Job Applications Starting January 27

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Simon Morrow rescued in Kathmandu, an avalanche destroys the base camp in Manaslu

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Whoever is not vaccinated pays – time

January 13, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

At the end of January with snow and frost as per tradition? Updates for Merla’s days speak for themselves! ILMETEO.it

January 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Be careful because washing machines, dishwashers and dryers consume more energy due to a simple mistake that almost everyone makes

January 13, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

The news she received in despair

January 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese