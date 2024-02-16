Space, the ASI Technical Scientific Committee appointed: Installation on February 28

Rome – Board of Directors Italian Space Agency (ASI) Today, the members of the Scientific Technical Committee were appointed. The structure of the organization is now complete.

The World Health Organization is part of the Scientific Technical Committee of the Italian Space Agency

The Scientific Technical Committee will assume its duties on February 28. It will include world-famous experts and scientists, who have special professionalism, experience and qualifications in the space sector It will be led by Asi's own president, Teodoro Valente.

The members nominated today are: Professor Stefania By Pascalfrom the University of Naples Federico II; the teacher Monica MuniciFrom the University of Florence; the teacher Sandra SavaglioFrom the University of Calabria; Lawyer Stefano Arcifa; lieutenant Colonel Of The Air Force, Ferdinand nicelythe professor Jacopo He pulled, from La Sapienza University in Rome; the professor Paolo Gray dovefrom the University of Alma Mater Studiorum in Bologna.

What the Italian Space Agency's Technical and Scientific Committee is doing

The Scientific Technical Committee expresses its technical scientific opinions in the strategic vision document for space and in the proposals of the agency’s three-year plan. It is also responsible, at the request of the President, for conducting analyzes and studies on the state of space and aviation research at the national and international level, and for identifying possible lines of development.