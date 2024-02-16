Space, the ASI Technical Scientific Committee appointed: Installation on February 28

It will be chaired by the foundation's president, Teodoro Valiente. Important experts and scholars will be part of it
Published:02-16-2024 16:31
Last updated:02-16-2024 16:31
Rome – Board of Directors Italian Space Agency (ASI) Today, the members of the Scientific Technical Committee were appointed. The structure of the organization is now complete.
The World Health Organization is part of the Scientific Technical Committee of the Italian Space Agency
The Scientific Technical Committee will assume its duties on February 28. It will include world-famous experts and scientists, who have special professionalism, experience and qualifications in the space sector It will be led by Asi's own president, Teodoro Valente.
The members nominated today are: Professor Stefania By Pascalfrom the University of Naples Federico II; the teacher Monica MuniciFrom the University of Florence; the teacher Sandra SavaglioFrom the University of Calabria; Lawyer Stefano Arcifa; lieutenant Colonel Of The Air Force, Ferdinand nicelythe professor Jacopo He pulled, from La Sapienza University in Rome; the professor Paolo Gray dovefrom the University of Alma Mater Studiorum in Bologna.
What the Italian Space Agency's Technical and Scientific Committee is doing
The Scientific Technical Committee expresses its technical scientific opinions in the strategic vision document for space and in the proposals of the agency’s three-year plan. It is also responsible, at the request of the President, for conducting analyzes and studies on the state of space and aviation research at the national and international level, and for identifying possible lines of development.
News on the Dire website may be used and reproduced, provided that the source Agenzia DIRE and the address www.dire.it are explicitly mentioned.
2024-02-16T16:31:47+01:00
2024-02-16T16:31:52+01:00
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
As for science, there is no doubt: eating these foods will extend your life by 10 years
Do you want to live 10 years longer? All you have to do is eat these foods: What the doctors don't tell you
A NASA Ingenuity drone may have lost one of its blades entirely