Games leaving subscription on February 28, 2022 – Nerd4.life

With the announcement of upcoming new titles Xbox Game Pass also comes from Games leaving the catalog From the subscription at the end of the month, in accordance with the usual rotation that Microsoft imposes on the contents of the catalog.

We must add to these also remove fall of titanthe first chapter of the shooter Respawn Entertainment, which will be removed from EA Play on March 1, 2022, based on the decision made by the team and EA to close servers and close support for the game, which is also accompanied by its removal from the Electronic Arts subscription service and thus from Game Pass Ultimate.

The balance is still clearly positive, considering that the number of titles leaving the catalog appears to be consistently lower than the number of games that are added per month to the service. In the meantime, we’ve seen February 2022 games officially announce Xbox Game Pass in these hours, completing the picture of updates planned during the month on the subscription.

All this except for more announcements and surprises, which can still happen based on what we’ve been getting used to with Xbox Game Pass in recent years.