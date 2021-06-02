USA: Mayor New, Compete on 8TV – North America

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, June 02 – The race for the mayor of New York is underway with the first televised debate between eight interested Democrats to replace Bill de Blasio. The confrontation-conflict comes 20 days from the primary stage on June 22nd.



The debate is pending, as so far the tones of the quiet candidates have risen, with frantic mutual attacks to assert themselves in front of the general public, distracted by the epidemic and careless voting, which is probably one of the most important elections in the city. Competing on stage are Eric Adams, Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Katherine Garcia, Scott Stringer, Raymond McQuire, Diane Morales and Shawn Donovan.



For most of the campaigns so far, former White House candidate Yang and Brooklyn President Adams have been at the forefront. Recently, however, Garcia and Willie seem to have lost the city due to their progress, and they could become the city’s first female mayor. Candidates are widely grouped into two groups: the relatively moderate Yang, Adams, Garcia, Raymond and Meguerre, and the far-left Wiley, Stringer and Morales, who are pushing for major cuts in police funding. The latter group is particularly hot on the heels of where candidates try to differentiate themselves from each other, but for now, without much success. (On the handle).

