If the joints between the tiles are black and moldy and the scratch is not enough, we can follow this simple tip

As much as we clean our home with care and thoroughness, there are parts that are difficult to clean. Baseboards, radiators, kitchen stoves are just some of the areas that make us suffer the most. However, the bathroom is the most difficult area to keep clean and sanitize.

Because it is a humid place than the rest of the house, dirt tends to develop more and mold and moisture are more present in this room. In this article, we revealed simple method To remove mold without using bleach.

The hardest part of the bathroom to clean is the tile joints, due to their shape. We can use a toothpick or a jet of steam but it doesn’t always work. So today we will see that if tile joints are black and moldy and scratching is not enough, we can follow this simple tip.

A few ingredients and a few hours for a bathroom that looks like new

The space between the tiles tends to get dirty and build up because they are difficult to clean. If we’re tired of seeing joints black or green and full of mold and dirt, we’ve got two alternatives. We can start cleaning with a small brush, using a specific detergent, and after rinsing we dry with a dry cloth.

Or we can solve the problem at the root, using a specific putty to fill in the space where dirt accumulates. The ingredients we need are tile mortar and rubber shovels or a metal scraper. If we want a stunning effect, we can choose one plaster Tinted or with glitter.

First of all, we will have to pierce the grout into the joints with a trowel or scraper, until the crack is filled. Then we pass it diagonally to recover the excess parts of the putty.

When the grout dries, we can wipe the tiles with a sponge moistened with water. After wiping, the floor will look new, smoother and brighter.

This way, in a few minutes and using cheap materials, we were able to solve the problem of black joints and our bathroom would be so brand new, we wouldn’t believe our eyes. Mold and dirt won’t get stuck anymore and we won’t have trouble washing anymore.

