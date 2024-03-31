Sinner wins final match against Dimitrov in Miami and becomes no. 2 in the world – tennis

Yannick Siner He won the ATP 1000 tournament Miami Defeating the Bulgarian in the final Grigor Dimitrov With a score of 6-3 6-1. With this success from On Monday, the 22-year-old from South Tyrol will be No. 2 in the world Note that he will outperform Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. No Italian tennis player has reached such a position in the international rankings.

A final without a date, as was the semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev. Jannik Sinner increasingly looks like the new master of world tennis, and in the meantime, at the expense of Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the “executioner” in the previous rounds of Alcaraz and Zverev, he also wins the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. On the hard court installed outside the interior of the NFL Dolphins stadium. The match between the two sides ended 6-3 and 6-1, as if to say that, practically, there was no match and the tennis playboy was not able to do much with a one-handed backhand against an opponent who was once again in excellent form. Form and with a precise game plan. And now Sinner, who as of Monday will become world No. 2 (a feat no Italian tennis player has ever achieved before) overtaking Carlitos Alcaraz in the ATP rankings, has a track record of 22 victories since the start of 2024 and only one defeat, and takes over Master of the tournament scene since the beginning of the season: the Australian Open, Rotterdam and now the conquest of Florida. Now Sinner has the first place in the rankings occupied by Novak Djokovic, who is absent from Florida. The Serbian is just over 1,000 points away, but will have to defend 2,315 points on clay to Sinner's 585.

Sinful, proud of the way you handled situations



“I'm proud of the result. I started the week struggling a little, and I didn't have much time to adapt to the courts. As the tournament went on, I felt better, and I'm proud of the way I handled the situations.” Thus, “in the heat of the moment”, Jannik Sinner after winning the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami by defeating Bulgarian Dimitrov in the final. “I'm trying to improve and enjoy the moment – says Sinner -, I don't know if this will be the last time I face this situation. Now comes the clay court and it will be different.”

“Today I won on important points, and that's what made the difference – Sinner later said in an interview with Sky Sports. In the last two matches I faced completely different players like Dimitrov and Medvedev, and it's good to find a different solution for each of them. “It's time to face different opponents. . Now there's sand, and it's completely different. But even there, let's see how I handle things, and see how it goes.” “Happy Easter to all Italians, I really feel a lot of energy from you – the number 2 in world tennis is confirmed -, I try to put it on the court. Without work results do not come: if one works, “results come. Let's see in Italy, Monte Carlo is practically there.”

