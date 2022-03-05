March 5, 2022

Nervousness in Lega Serie A, Lotito vs. Marotta: ‘If you have a name, say it! You pay a salary’

Mirabelle Hunt March 5, 2022 1 min read

Nerves frayed in Lega Serie A, it’s really nothing new. Yesterday’s council did not lead to the new president’s move, after the resignation of Paulo Dal Pino. The next appointment is on March 11th, in a week’s time, with the specter of the Commissioner by the Federation at the gates. An electric environment, via Rosellini, gives way to a new one quarrels Between our two ball heroes.

Marotta vs Lotito. Already the heroes of the heated debate in the past, the CEO of Inter and the President of Lazio had another one yesterday. according to Corriere dello SportLotito and De Laurentiis, among the main proponents of Cassini, had lobbied not to open the vote on his name, to avoid being burned because the white smoke would not arrive. For his part, Marotta would have insisted on a common name: “If you have – reply Lotito – say it.” In response to Marotta’s negative response, Biancocelesti’s sponsor allegedly commented, “So let’s choose a name from among the three candidates,” emphasizing in bright colors the difference between his interlocutor, a “simple” executive who gets paid by his own company, a club owner. An ancient giant of number one in the Capitoline.

