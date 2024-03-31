What happened in Ronde?

Easter Day and Flanders Day Tour. The second memorial of the season takes center stage and Tour of Flanders It will be reserved for runners A route with a length of 270.8 kilometers in which you will have to face 17 walls (11 of which are paved) and 7 sectors with stones. You will not be able to be distracted even for a second if you want to avoid the traps scattered along the way.

A race in which an immediate attempt was made to liven up the scene by the action of some fugitives. A small group consisting of Van Lerbergh (Quick-Step), Dekker (Arkea), Aniolkowski (Cofidis), Touze (Decathlon), Durbridge e Reinders (Jayco), Taminiaux (Lotto) and Vermoote (Bingoal).Who exploited the species' passivity to explore the future.

There was a small unexpected event About 200 kilometers from the finish lineon condition The escapees had to stop 20-30 inches due to the level crossing. The break did not prevent the lead from being that, given the margin of more than 3 minutes, but that is also part of the Flanders story.

Below is the video of the episode: