March 31, 2024

What happened in Ronde?

March 31, 2024

Easter Day and Flanders Day Tour. The second memorial of the season takes center stage and Tour of Flanders It will be reserved for runners A route with a length of 270.8 kilometers in which you will have to face 17 walls (11 of which are paved) and 7 sectors with stones. You will not be able to be distracted even for a second if you want to avoid the traps scattered along the way.

A race in which an immediate attempt was made to liven up the scene by the action of some fugitives. A small group consisting of Van Lerbergh (Quick-Step), Dekker (Arkea), Aniolkowski (Cofidis), Touze (Decathlon), Durbridge e Reinders (Jayco), Taminiaux (Lotto) and Vermoote (Bingoal).Who exploited the species' passivity to explore the future.

There was a small unexpected event About 200 kilometers from the finish lineon condition The escapees had to stop 20-30 inches due to the level crossing. The break did not prevent the lead from being that, given the margin of more than 3 minutes, but that is also part of the Flanders story.

Below is the video of the episode:

Video tour of Flanders 2024

