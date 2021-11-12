November 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here is the parallel zig-zag of Lech/Zoyers

Here is the parallel zig-zag of Lech/Zoyers

Mirabelle Hunt November 12, 2021 2 min read

Absences, affirmations and Italians: here is the parallel slalom of Lech / Zuers

FIS Ski World Cup 2021-2022. Luca De Aliprandini (ITA) Soelden, (AUT) 11/24/2021 Photo: Marco Trovati / Pentaphoto

Winter season Alpine skiing After the traditional opening round a Solden, In Austria, one stays in the land Wunderteam for one parallel zigzag this season. The race will be held for women on Saturday 13 November and for men on Sunday 14 years, provided that the race is divided into two stages, each with running. The first in the morning starting at 10:00 will be the qualification, where a Sixteen times better overall They will arrive at two, in the afternoon at 17:00.

As for the competing athletes, there will be many defections. For women they will miss: Shiffrin, Velhova, Worley, Holdner, Robinson, Gissin, Brignoni, Jogia. They will be there instead Lara Gott and ex-world champions aequo Marta Pacino and Katharina Linsberger Who will play a key role in winning the race. As for the men, the current leader of the overall ranking is absent Marco Odermatt, Beside Millard E. Morrissier Regarding Switzerland. The French current world champion will be absent Matthew Fever Norwegians Source and clutches and the Austrians Schwarz et Letinger injured. Show instead Alexis Bentorault, Who would like to take advantage of Odermat’s absence to score points for the General, Zubcic, Kranjic, The Three Germans Luitz, Schmid Strasser and the Italians De Alibrandini and Vinitzer, That aims to do a good job.

After the start-up appetizers, the ladies will have another European weekend, with two special slalom races levy, In Finland, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November. Then they will fly to Killington, In the United States where two giant races will be held on November 27 and 28. While the guys will take a resting bout before traveling to North America for quick races lake louise In Canada from November 26 to 28 (2 runs and superg).

See also  For TMW Belotti will go to Inter. For (only) 15 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Shapovalov Oger Eliasim and Paul Tiafoe. Ko Murray – OA Sport

November 12, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

“I was surprised by how Ferrari is doing towards 2022”

November 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Napoli Lazio, ticket news: curves under 15 euros, above 25 euros

November 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

GB: Johnson made 4.7 million in his second job in 14 years – Ultima Ora

November 12, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Finner reopens flights to the US and Asia

November 12, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Men and women, Giorgio Manetti teases Isabella Ricci: a social gesture

November 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Luca Parmitano, from space to the Alps to experience climate change firsthand

November 12, 2021 Karen Hines