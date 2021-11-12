Here is the parallel zig-zag of Lech/Zoyers

Absences, affirmations and Italians: here is the parallel slalom of Lech / Zuers

FIS Ski World Cup 2021-2022. Luca De Aliprandini (ITA) Soelden, (AUT) 11/24/2021 Photo: Marco Trovati / Pentaphoto

Winter season Alpine skiing After the traditional opening round a Solden, In Austria, one stays in the land Wunderteam for one parallel zigzag this season. The race will be held for women on Saturday 13 November and for men on Sunday 14 years, provided that the race is divided into two stages, each with running. The first in the morning starting at 10:00 will be the qualification, where a Sixteen times better overall They will arrive at two, in the afternoon at 17:00.

As for the competing athletes, there will be many defections. For women they will miss: Shiffrin, Velhova, Worley, Holdner, Robinson, Gissin, Brignoni, Jogia. They will be there instead Lara Gott and ex-world champions aequo Marta Pacino and Katharina Linsberger Who will play a key role in winning the race. As for the men, the current leader of the overall ranking is absent Marco Odermatt, Beside Millard E. Morrissier Regarding Switzerland. The French current world champion will be absent Matthew Fever Norwegians Source and clutches and the Austrians Schwarz et Letinger injured. Show instead Alexis Bentorault, Who would like to take advantage of Odermat’s absence to score points for the General, Zubcic, Kranjic, The Three Germans Luitz, Schmid Strasser and the Italians De Alibrandini and Vinitzer, That aims to do a good job.

After the start-up appetizers, the ladies will have another European weekend, with two special slalom races levy, In Finland, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November. Then they will fly to Killington, In the United States where two giant races will be held on November 27 and 28. While the guys will take a resting bout before traveling to North America for quick races lake louise In Canada from November 26 to 28 (2 runs and superg).