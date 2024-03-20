Siena, Mosquito Containment Ordinance Effective April 1st

With the need to intervene to protect public health and hygiene to prevent and control infectious diseases that are transmitted to humans through the bites of vector insects, in particular the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) and the common mosquito (Culex spp.), as well as taking into account the inconveniences and risks involved in these species, Today, Wednesday, March 20, the Municipality of Siena issued a specific decree signed by Mayor Nicoletta Fabio for the prevention and control of mosquitoes.

Provisions – Specifically, all citizens are asked, from April 1 until November 30, 2024, not to abandon objects and containers of any nature and size in which rainwater can collect, including tires, bottles, plant boxes and saucers, and the like, even if they are placed At home. Home patios and balconies. They should be emptied of water at least once every five days, or alternatively closed tightly with plastic covers, covers or mosquito nets.

Rainwater collection manholes in gardens, private courtyards, and courtyards must be cleaned to avoid blockage and resulting water stagnation, and stagnant water in courtyard manholes, collection networks, and fountains must be treated. They are placed inside private properties (gardens, squares, plots) and cannot be removed periodically, with specific anti-larval products. Alternatively, where possible, small fish feeding on mosquito larvae (goldfish, gambusia) are permitted in fountains and ornamental lakes.

You are required to keep all purchase documents for used products or the disinfection treatment certificate issued by the specialized company, to show in case of inspection by the relevant authorities. Finally, it is necessary to keep green spaces, vegetable gardens, gardens, and in any case all private outdoor spaces free of weeds, branches, and waste of all kinds. Any existing material must be arranged in such a way as to prevent stagnation of rainwater or any other source.

Also in the same period (April 1 – November 30), owners, condominium managers and all those with physical availability of buildings intended for residential purposes are required to check the efficient status of water and sanitation systems, in order to avoid dangerous stagnation. Owners and managers of home vegetable gardens are advised to perform direct irrigation using a pump or container that is filled from time to time and emptied completely after use, as well as emptying it periodically (at least once every five days), or covering it tightly. All water containers used for irrigation.

Measures to prevent and treat water stagnation also include: owners and managers of warehouses, industrial, craft and commercial activities, with particular reference to scrapping activity and storage of recycled materials, vehicles and machinery; Managers of warehouses, even temporary ones, for automobile tires intended for repair, reconditioning, sales and other activities; Site managers and owners of agricultural, horticultural and livestock companies.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the mosquito containment decree Municipality of Siena It will result in an administrative fine of €103.29.