Sicily, three more municipalities in the orange area until January 12: all centers with restrictions

The municipalities of Caronia and Santa Lucia del Mela in the Messina region and the municipalities of Ribera in the Agrigento region will be in the “orange zone” from tomorrow, Friday, December 31, to Wednesday, January 12 inclusive. This is stipulated in the order that was signed yesterday evening by the head of Nilo Musumechi District, at the suggestion of the Aso District Department.

The same provision provides for the extension of the “orange zone” until Wednesday 5 January, including for the municipalities of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto and Gualtieri Sicaminò in the Messina region. Restrictive measures to combat COVID-19 are also currently in force in eight other municipalities: until January 5 in Gravina di Catania, Marianopoli (Caltanissetta), Terme Vigliator and Scaleta Zaneglia (Messina). Until tomorrow, December 31, in Butera (Caltanissetta), Fiumedinese, Milazzo and San Filippo del Mella (Messina).

The decree also provided for the extension of the effectiveness of some of the measures previously adopted, including those that provide for the implementation of a smear in the ports and airports of the island for those coming from the following countries: Malta, France, Greece, the Netherlands and the United States of America. Germany, United Kingdom, South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, Egypt and Turkey. For all information regarding the measures envisaged, refer to the Frequently Asked Questions distributed by the Ministry of Health.