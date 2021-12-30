Take off the news, “Hillary Clinton involved in cannibal network.” The draft that shocked the former first lady – Libero Quotidiano

a stripping news, for him channel 5, On the legendary December 30 episode Marco Camisani Calzulari He talked about some false political news that was launched in the middle of the election campaign and published contradictory conspiracy theories that almost amount to absurdity, but unfortunately some believe in them.



One of these relates to my past Barack Obama. And the last thing he wanted Hillary Clinton Take a tour cannibals. A pizzeria could have been identified as a place where people who were part of this fake network were found.

Besides, we know very well, there are many Rumors about Covid ani vaccines. One of these news claims that a chip Thanks to that in the not too distant future we will all remain under strict control. This is also clearly nonsense. But many still think so. In short, watch out for scams and also pay attention to what you share on social networks.