She is sick and suffers from a rare neurological problem

Celine Dion says stop the tour. There is depressing news about his health. She appears to have a very rare neurological condition. Let’s find out together what happened and his clinical cases.

Celine Dion, The iconic face of music and beloved all over the world for her immense talent. He contributed to the soundtrack to Titanic, a landmark song that is still sung around the world today.

Next year, he announced a major tour that also includes an Italian theatre. However, problems arose that could not be underestimated. The singer posted on Instagram a video announcing it Stop the tour due to a health problem.

Celine Dion suffers from a rare form of Neuropathology This causes excruciating and disabling pain. Until now, no one knew about it but now he could no longer keep the secret and had to inform his fans about his exact condition.

Celine Dion, “I’m sorry” tour withheld, health condition

Celine Dion in Post the video to Instagram He tells his followers that he suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome. A pathological condition that includes the whole body and causes painful contractions that do not allow her to sing, in addition to preventing her from moving.

These bouts became more frequent and thus it was necessary Tour postponed to 2024Hoping that next year will be the year of recovery and rebirth. He has a long way to go to rehabilitation.

These were Celine’s words to her fans to announce postpone the tour: “I have had health problems for quite some time and dealing with them is not easy. I was recently diagnosed with a very rare neurological disease, SPS. We still don’t know much about this disease but now I am sure that it is the cause of the muscle spasms I have been experiencing for some time. Unfortunately “These things affect my daily life on many levels. Sometimes I find it very difficult to walk and I can’t always use my vocal cords to sing as much as I want.”

it’s a A very rare disease Which involves all limbs and torso movement, as well as overstimulation of the senses that can lead to true spasmodic crises. He fights his illness every day thanks to a therapist.

The first step is to reach a level that allows her to live calmly in everyday life, regardless of whether she will ever be able to go on stage again. For Celine Dion, this is unimaginable Don’t sing moreit is her life, but today she has to take time for herself to be able to give the 100% that she is currently unable to give to herself or others.