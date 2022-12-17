New Year’s Eve, there is an interesting hypothesis and it could happen between New Year’s Eve and the beginning of 2023 » ILMETEO.it

Weather: New Year’s Eve There is an interesting hypothesis and it could happen between New Year’s Eve and the beginning of 2023

First previews on New Year’s Eve / New Year’s EveThe latest update showed an interesting hypothesiswhich we show you first projections and maps, In the latter part of 2022. In our special offer of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day We want to reveal to youabnormality It can accompany us on the journey towards 2023.

To understand the expected development in the medium and long term, we must, as usual, extend our gaze to the entire European chessboard, and this is where the great atmospheric figures that cause the weather for several days move all the way to our country.

Well, as the map below shows, specifically referring to the last days of the year, it looks like a big day High anti-eddy structure from Africa It may extend over a large part of the Mediterranean basin. Strengthening the fight against the African cyclone towards Italy

And here L ‘abnormality. Generally, this meteorological number keeps us company through the summer, but this year it decided to overdo it, and managed to rise in latitude In what should be the coldest time of the year.

However, as often happens during the cold season, stagnation of the atmosphere caused by anticyclone a Air stagnation in the lower layersAnd the species in Valpadanawhich led to the formation of fog or low clouds and temperatures that remain very cold even during the day. Therefore, it is not excluded that fog will form in the plains of the north and in the interior regions of the center. Not having ventilation for days on end would lead to stagnation contaminated materials Which, primarily due to the high pressure, will remain “crushed” in the lower layers of the atmosphere, often resulting in bad environmental factors, with serious repercussions for our health (respiratory diseases, etc.).

In the center of the south and on the two main islands, however, if all is confirmed, it is reasonable to expect a tombstone He decided to settle on the weather front with Thermal values ​​reach about 20 ° C during the day.

Obviously, given the time distance We call for caution. Perspectives can change one way or the other.