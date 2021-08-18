She is Mizala from 2004

the Barcelona You don’t want to feel like a prisoner Messi and longing. He must live with an era that ended in the most traumatic way and with the memory of Leo’s masterpieces, who went from greeting day tears to smiles. Paris Saint-Germain . President Laporta He tried to bring everyone back to reality by pointing out that the blaugrana club is choked with a billion and a half billion debts. And that a possible renewal of Messi will never be approved by the oversight committee in the world league . The inevitable divorce, imposed by the budget, by the accounts. The immediate challenge now is to get back to building talent at home, in” masya A step back, mature and responsible, waiting to get out of a deep crisis tunnel Ansu Fati , eighteen, thirteen goals and five assists in Barcelona: suspended due to a double operation on the meniscus of his left knee, performed in Harbor by Professor Noronha , carried out the recovery phase a Madrid Training will start with come on From mid-September. Ansu Fati leads the generation of great promises, and can become a star. exactly like pedry , 2002 post, mezzala, regular owner with Koeman and in Spain From Luis Enrique : He gave up his vacation after European and the Olympic Games a Tokyo , to immediately help Barcelona, ​​who made his debut on Sunday night in the league with a 4-2 victory. real community .

quarry – Ansu Fati and Pedri represent the new youth of the Blaugrana with Eric Garcia, born 2001, left Manchester To join Barcelona, ​​who were betrayed three years ago, when the center back did not have a contract yet. Koman belongs to a school Cruyff, ready to open the door to another gem of the “diamond”: it is called dry, he is seventeen years old, he is an attacking midfielder. The Dutch coach took him to the bench at Camp Nou For the match against Real Sociedad. Soon he will debut: Koeman is used to throwing talents, he does not allow himself to be affected by ID. Pablo Martin Baez Javera, which everyone calls Gavi, was born on August 5, 2004 in Palaces and Villafranca, near Seville, in a Andalus. Dribbling and inventions of No. 10, one meter and 73, legged speed and reasoning.

The turning point – He previously played two games in Barcelona B, the coach came up to him Garcia pepper. He started in football school Pettis. He entered the “Masiya” when he was eleven years old. It’s a natural right, he signed a contract until 2023, called “Nueva Goya” in Cantera, bewitching all his coaches, starting with Frank Artija. Koeman was impressed with his musical repertoire. The company’s serious financial crisis encouraged this sudden transformation: the discontinuation of investments and pharaonic connections. There is a definite intention to extract from “Masya”. Not only Ansu Fati, Pedri, Eric Garcia and Gavi: Koeman follows Yusuf’s growth iron (2003) Austrian right wing Riqui Puig (1999), midfielder, Ronald i want (1999), Uruguay, center back. Life goes on, and does not stop at Messi: this is the rule of Coman and Laporta.