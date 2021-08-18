August 18, 2021

Seeing the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn through a telescope with Astroavventura

Karen Hines August 18, 2021 2 min read
Friday August 20, at the farm of Fratelli Parana in Via Pisano In Verona, a new date with amateur astronomers and astrophotographers Alessandro Piaccia, Michael Barbieri and Andrea Fagnoni. The three stars and planets lovers are the ones who created the project Astroavventura To spread and promote astronomy, they are the protagonists of another evening with eyes up after meeting last Friday, August 13, at Villa Are on the Torricelle.

This time, on the farm above the hills of Montorio, Between Trezzolano and Pian di CastagnèThe evening of Friday the 20th will be divided into two parts: at 21 o’clock Fagnoni will hold a conference on the history of the Apollo 11 moon landing, when the first men landed on the moon in 1969; To follow the public, the three experts in observing will be guided through the telescopes of both the Earth satellite and the planets Saturn and Jupiter. It will also be possible to sample some Fratelli Barana wine during the event. To participate in the evening, which is also suitable for children, a contribution of €5 per person will be required.

“Astroavventura has restarted and will not stop anymore,” Biasia, Barbieri and Vanoni announced on social channels, pleased to be able to resume activities after a long and forced interruption due to Covid. They concluded that “the sky always gives us beautiful shows and we can’t wait to enjoy them with the audience.”

