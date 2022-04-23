Sells Xbox Series X | S is more than Xbox 360, thanks Greenberg, but the numbers debate is exploding – Nerd4.life

VGChartz recently shared new files Sales estimates for Xbox Series X | S.. According to reports, Microsoft’s new generation of gaming consoles are selling faster than the Xbox 360. And in 17 months, 13.87 million would have been sold, compared to 9.38 million for the second generation Redmond. Aaron Greenberg – Xbox Game Marketing General Manager – He shared this data and thanked gamers for their support, but he didn’t really confirm its accuracy. Finally, the controversy on the validity of the data.

It all started when Jeff Grubb spoke – in a now-deleted tweet – about the Xbox sales data shared by VGChartz. However, users have criticized it, as the site is known to use inaccurate data.

Join the discussion Ahmed Who said, over several tweets, that VGChartz’s data is practically wrong and is retroactively corrected when official information emerges. In some cases, VGChartz had also reported sales of games that had not yet been released.

In short, the general line is that such information could be some units or maybe a few million, and we can’t know. The fact that Greenberg shared the tweet (without explicitly stating the numbers, as you can see above) is not enough to confirm that this data is correct.