April 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sells Xbox Series X | S is more than Xbox 360, thanks Greenberg, but the numbers debate is exploding - Nerd4.life

Sells Xbox Series X | S is more than Xbox 360, thanks Greenberg, but the numbers debate is exploding – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 23, 2022 1 min read

VGChartz recently shared new files Sales estimates for Xbox Series X | S.. According to reports, Microsoft’s new generation of gaming consoles are selling faster than the Xbox 360. And in 17 months, 13.87 million would have been sold, compared to 9.38 million for the second generation Redmond. Aaron Greenberg – Xbox Game Marketing General Manager – He shared this data and thanked gamers for their support, but he didn’t really confirm its accuracy. Finally, the controversy on the validity of the data.

It all started when Jeff Grubb spoke – in a now-deleted tweet – about the Xbox sales data shared by VGChartz. However, users have criticized it, as the site is known to use inaccurate data.

Join the discussion Ahmed Who said, over several tweets, that VGChartz’s data is practically wrong and is retroactively corrected when official information emerges. In some cases, VGChartz had also reported sales of games that had not yet been released.

In short, the general line is that such information could be some units or maybe a few million, and we can’t know. The fact that Greenberg shared the tweet (without explicitly stating the numbers, as you can see above) is not enough to confirm that this data is correct.

See also  Cupertino's appeal against access to external websites and stores - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be out of Early Access in 2023, confirms Larian Studios – Nerd4.life

April 22, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

How to understand if you have been blocked by a user on WhatsApp

April 22, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Free Games Officially Announced April 28, 2022 – Nerd4.life

April 22, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Fear even in Italy. There is damage. Video «3B Meteo

April 23, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Standard & Poor’s affirms Italy’s rating at BBB, positive outlook – Economy

April 23, 2022 Karen Hines

NASA’s ‘lunar backpack’ may prevent astronauts from getting lost on the moon

April 23, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Goossens: “Great respect to Perisic, we get along well but I want his place and…”

April 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt