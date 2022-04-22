Baldur’s Gate 3 will be out of Early Access in 2023, confirms Larian Studios – Nerd4.life

With a video released yesterday during D&D Direct yesterday, Larian Studios announce it Baldur Gate 3 It will be out of early access during 2023This confirms the publication period for the final version of the proposed game a few months ago.

The video summarizes key events and milestones the studio has achieved during its long gestation in Early Access, giving us an idea of ​​how much the game has changed in recent years thanks to player feedback. At the end of the movie, 2023 is referred to as the release period for Baldur’s Gate 3.

The video reads: “For the Underworld Nine, we’ve already added a lot of cool stuff. And there will be more, too.” “Join us for early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 or come in 2023 when the game is over.”

In February, Swen Vincke, founder of Larian Studios, stated in an interview with Eurogamer.net that the development team needed another year of development to complete work on version 1.0 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Specifically he said, “We know a lot is waiting for the release date. We’ll give it a shot.” When we get close to meeting our goals, we currently expect Baldur’s Gate 3 to exit Early Access in 2023.”

In short, yesterday’s video is further confirmation, with more official tunes if we want, which is certainly good news for those who have been patiently waiting for the Baldur 3 portal to finally exit Early Access to play it.

According to the latest information shared by Larian Studios, more than 400 people are currently working on Baldur’s Gate 3, which is 10 times what it took to make the 2014 excellent Divinity Original Sin.