3.88 A custom update to expand Outlaws is available, here’s the news – Nerd4.life

Hello Games released today No Man’s Sky Update 3.88. Similar to the previous update, the new patch is intended to fix bugs in the Outlaws update. You can read the full patch note, translated, for No Man’s Sky’s April 22 update below.

Hello gaming writesHello everyone, thanks to everyone who plays with the Outlaws update, especially those who have taken the time to report any issues they encounter via Zendesk or the console crash report. We are carefully listening to your feedback and have identified and fixed a number of issues, with the following fixes included In patch 3.88, which will be available on all platforms soon.

Fixed an issue causing Sentinel technology to be incorrectly classified as illegal for commercial purposes.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Liberation Mission’s progress to stop if players refused to fully speak to the captain of the first rescued cargo ship.

Fixed falling off the ground when leaving portrait mode while sitting.

Fixed an issue causing the mesh grille to be misaligned when resizing the HUD screen.

Fixed an issue causing Vy’s horns to flash.

Improved display of gowns.

Fixed a visual issue on burnt rocks.

Fixed a rare crash related to swarms.

Stability improvements.

Hello Games invites players to submit a file reactions To further enhance the gaming experience. No Man’s Sky is now available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.



