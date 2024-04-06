April 6, 2024

Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 is a 'pivotal test' to bring more Xbox games to the console

There's not a lot of information on the subject, but Tom Warren, a journalist at The Verge, says Microsoft intends to look into the matter sales to Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 As a kind of thermometer for stopping initiative or driving Other titles on the platform.

The problem was reported in a report that also indicates the possible date of the Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the possible presence of the new Call of Duty game, which could therefore be presented during the presentation dedicated to Xbox Game Studios titles.

This will be a rather significant initiative, as it will effectively include Activision's important series within Xbox Game Studios titles, though with the intention of wanting to keep them largely independent as an organization.

Does everything pass through the Sea of ​​Thieves?

The expansion dedicated to Monkey Island in Sea of ​​Thieves

In all of this, the idea is likely to extend the reach of Xbox games to PS5, but looking carefully at… results It was made possible by Sea of ​​​​Thieve on the Sony console.

According to reports, it seems that the results of Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5, in terms of the amount of copies sold, should be taken into account to evaluate the potential port of other Xbox games on the console in question.

If Rare's pirate game is successful, other titles could arrive as well like Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, just to give some examples. Meanwhile, Sea of ​​Thieves is one of the most pre-ordered games on the PlayStation Store.

