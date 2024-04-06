Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 is a 'pivotal test' to bring more Xbox games to the console

There's not a lot of information on the subject, but Tom Warren, a journalist at The Verge, says Microsoft intends to look into the matter sales to Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 As a kind of thermometer for stopping initiative or driving Other titles on the platform.

The problem was reported in a report that also indicates the possible date of the Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the possible presence of the new Call of Duty game, which could therefore be presented during the presentation dedicated to Xbox Game Studios titles.

This will be a rather significant initiative, as it will effectively include Activision's important series within Xbox Game Studios titles, though with the intention of wanting to keep them largely independent as an organization.