Stellar Blade: According to Digital Foundry, it's pretty good, here are the details on the graphics modes

Digital Foundry conducted a preliminary analysis of Star blade, based on the demo published a few days ago on the PlayStation Store. Although it is only a small part of the entire adventure, what we saw appears to have happened Technology enthusiasts were favorably impressed.

In the preview art created by Thomas Morgan, praise is given to the work Shift Up has done using the Unreal Engine, which already in the demo delivers some really exciting and impressive Many highly refined items. In particular, the intermission scenes highlight the great attention to character detail. For example, Eve features high-quality skin shaders and highly detailed facial animations, as well as believable light interaction with the skin, hair, eyes, and suit. By the way, the number of lighting points in the scenes is numerous, with particle effects and transparencies that enrich the scenes, to the point that the gameplay sequence almost looks like a computer-animated movie.

It's not just the looks, but the substance, which Digital Foundry pays tribute to Physics Department. For example, Eve's hair moves in a very natural and realistic way even during the craziest scenes and most choreographed movements. Or, again, enemies are beheaded exactly at the point on the body where the protagonist's blade passes through and even objects break and move in a believable manner. It is clearly too early to draw conclusions and it will be necessary to see if the rest of the game will be as well taken care of as the first playable hour of the Stellar Blade demo.