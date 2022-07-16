Save money on your bills

Washing machine: when do you use this machine? Here are the good tips to run it on certain days of the week. You can save a lot of money on your bills.

With the ever-rising cost of electricity and gas bills, it is a good idea to take action and pay maximum attention Pay attention to energy consumption. A washing machine is one of the appliances we use on a daily basis.

When do you use the washing machine? Simply use it and run it on certain days of the week to save a ton of money on your bill.

Electricity bill increase: more than 3 billion euros in new government aid

As of July 1, 2022, a new wave of bill increases is expected. This was stated by the economic consulting company Nomisma Energy, highlighting the potential to increase electricity consumption by +17%. In the third quarter of 2022, Italian families will deal with the massive increase in gas and electricity prices: estimated at an additional 195 euros. For gas, the increase will be more than 450 euros.

Despite the intervention of the Draghi government on an equal footing More than 3 billion eurosThe new aid appears woefully inadequate to counteract the large increases.

Increases in your washing machine bill and usage: When do you wash clothes?

Electricity and gas bills continue to rise, and most Italian families are wondering when to use the washing machine to do laundry? Each electricity supplier proposes consumption ranges with varying costs.

It is not recommended to wash the washing machine from 8 to 19 from Monday to Friday. Washing is best done from 7 to 8 and from 19 to 23 on weekdays from Monday to Friday. The most useful thing is washing clothes From midnight to 7 am And the From 11 pm to midnight Monday through Saturday, on public holidays and all day on Sundays.

Expensive washing machine bills: watch out for washing temperature

If you don’t have particularly dirty clothes to wash it’s fine Set the temperature to 40 degrees. Many washing machine brands offer an “eco” mode setting to take advantage of even greater savings without having to forego cleaning.

Save on Electricity Bills: Avoid Pre-washing

Unless the laundry is very dirty, it is possible Avoid pre-washing. If there are stains on the clothes, a stain remover can be used to apply it directly to the stain and then continue with the normal wash cycle.

Saving money on the washing machine: how many times a week is it used?

To save on electricity bills, it’s a good idea to only use the washing machine fully loaded And the at low temperatures (about 30/40 degrees). Thanks to these simple tips and tricks, you can pass by 4 to 3 uses per week. As a result, you can save tens and tens of euros on your bill.