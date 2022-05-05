Saturday, May 7 is the new opening day. How to book

Open days dedicated to electronic ID cards continue into May. The sixth meeting dedicated to obtaining the document was scheduled for Saturday 7th.

Booking required

This system can be applied for CIE at the registry offices of the municipalities IX, XIII and XIV. But before leaving the office, Unlike what happened on the first opening day, You need to book an appointment. A procedure that allows you Avoid endless queues outside the counters. It is necessary to book your post on the Interior Ministry’s CIE agenda site for the extraordinary opening ceremony on Saturday. The day to do this is May 6, from 9 a.m. until all available space is sold out.

Previous PITs are only open on Saturdays

On the same day, the former tourist information points of 3 kiosks in Piazza di Santa Maria Maggiore, Piazza delle Cinque Lune and Piazza Sonnino are also operational. Due to interventions by the Sogei-Interior Ministry in the ANPR Computer System (National Citizenship Register) they will only be open on Saturday 7 May from 8.30am to 16.30pm.

“Heartfelt thanks to all who engage themselves every weekend to ensure that municipalities and registrars begin and continue with extraordinary openings – Councilor Andrea Gadarci commented 15 minutes to the City’s Deployment, Participation and Services – that the administration’s job is to reduce the time it takes to issue electronic ID cards and to stop increasing access to the service.”

To complete the request, it is necessary to show the booking, passport photo, electronic payment card and old document.

Times and addresses of municipalities involved

Municio IX: Headquarters in Via Ignacio Ceylon open from 9.00 to 16.00

MUNICIPIO XIII: Headquarters at Via Aurelia 470 open from 9.00 am to 3:30 pm

Headquarters at Town Hall XIV: Piazza di S. Maria della Pietà 5 is open from 9.00 to 16.00.

Addresses and opening hours X PIT

Piazza Santa Maria Maggiore, Piazza Sonnino and Piazza delle Cinque Lune: Saturday 8.30-16.30