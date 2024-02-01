Sanremo 2024, lyrics and report cards for the songs participating in the competition

Do you want to play with Mentelocale.it? Fantasanremo? Register your team for Mentelocal league! Who knows if it will be enough for you Enjoy And if you get the winning team!

Magazine, 01/30/2024.

It's not worth mentioning Textual analysis Represent Only part from thinking of The language of the songWhich must necessarily be integrated with listening to it music And with a complex performance The singer or group, including interpretation, costume (dress and accessories), make-up and 'wigs', scenography and any other ambient and visual element, which is becoming increasingly important today. But no text It still stands An essential element to general opinion And the success from U.S Song, In a delicate balance betweenNoto“(the presence of 'echoes', more or less clear quotations, and homages, compared to other songs in the general repertoire) and”new“, which is the factor that determines its attractiveness, memorability and uniqueness.





In the past, it was usually text slave For music needs, from “mask“ musicwhich they were for Parole Having to bend over In the “cage“ from NBwith the effect of producing “rules“of song that is well recognizable (clippings, two-rhymes, accent, monosyllables, chords at the end of lines, noun phrases, grammatical inversions, rhetorical figures, metrical aspects, etc.): 'real'Italian for musicWith the song AuthorsStarting in the 1960s and later IndieIndependent, the scheme has become freer thanks to the comparison on the one hand with WireOn the other hand, with the tongue My hair (which still exists)last“, in its independence, compared to the lyrics of the song).





Today, taking “The power of the word“, with the 'Hip Hopwith the rap music And the trapthe Verbal dimension she is back in the foregroundMusic, in most cases, plays a less obvious role, instead Verbal rhythmthe Casting speedI flowThat is, the way words depend on music to form voicemelody.

But it is also true that the co-existence of Speciesevident in the “ecumenical” selections of recent festivals, such as the one (now the fifth) directed by Amadeus, led to Overlapping linguistic trends Which also makes the event interesting for those who follow developments in the Italian language today.

Sanremo is no longer just a place for song “Disposable“Made just for the festival; Today, the festival song is designed to last well beyond February, and perhaps well into the summer, thanks to the soundboard of radio, platforms and social media; Sanremo is witnessing a new season even among the young people who seemed to have disappeared. So much so that there are those who say that the song is a habit.”Sanremo” And dead.

But curiosity a light Texts from point of view Linguistic H Stylistics and then He listens (H Scenery) “What language does he do“In Sanremo 2024, with the caveat that”Report cards” date For texts, in the absence of other indispensable elements of governance, are merely a Game

But curiosity a light Texts from point of view Linguistic H Stylistics and then He listens (H Scenery) “What language does he do“In Sanremo 2024, with the caveat that”Report cards” date For texts, in the absence of other indispensable elements of governance, are merely a Game.

