Universal Music has finally removed its songs from TikTok

February 1, 2024

Thursday major record company Universal Music Withdraw Songs that own the rights from TikTok, since the two companies failed to renew the licensing agreement that expired on January 31: The company had already announced in a statement that there were problems in this regard. These include, among others, songs by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and many others from the world's most famous singers and musicians, so songs and music widely used on social media that as of Thursday are no longer available on TikTok.

As for the use of these songs, Universal and TikTok agreed in 2021: Universal allowed them to be used in videos uploaded to TikTok in exchange for compensation. according to I reported From Universal, TikTok did not offer satisfactory terms for contract renewal in three areas: payment for musicians and authors, protection from the harmful effects of artificial intelligence, and online safety for TikTok users. Tik Tok He charged instead Global for using a “false narrative” and not prioritizing the interests of musicians. He also said he had signed deals like the one proposed for Universal with all the other major record labels.

