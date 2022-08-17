Adele on new boyfriend Rich Paul: ‘I’m obsessed with him’

After the painful divorce, the singer does not hide the happiness that she feels with her new partner. And she has no doubts about her desires: “I am a housewife and mother. A settled life also helps me with my music “

Adele couldn’t be happier with her new boyfriend, NBA Sports Agent Rich Paul. So happy that she is almost “obsessed”, as she herself said in an interview with Elle. The divorce from Simon Konecki is now a memory… Photo | video

After the terrible year, the light – 2020 for singer Welcome It’s been a really tough year: She and Konecki had just broken up when the pandemic started. I was saddened by the end of the relationship and felt very lonely; She had regular bouts of anxiety, she recounted in the following months. Then the cloud passed and with the sun, new love also arrived. Adele and Rich Paul have been friends for a long time, and then in 2021 they fell in love.

How happy – “I have never been in love in my life,” the artist admits, telling a very strong feeling, born in the last year of her relationship with Paul. After the failure of her previous relationship, from which her son Angelo was born, who is now nine years old, the singer had no doubts: “I want to bring more children into the world. I am a housewife and mother. A stable life also helps me with my music. ” Paul has three children born from previous relationships.

golden period In November, after a six-year silence, Adele released her fourth studio album, 30which quickly became the best-selling album in the United States. The culmination of a career kicked off in 2008 with the debut album 19 and continued with 15 Grammys. On May 5, the singer turned 34 and celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, and together a week later bought a villa near Beverly Hills, previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.