San Siro, Inter and Milan have doubts about opening the stadium during the works

It was an introductory meeting, and contained few concrete points that could lead to rethinking regarding the directions already taken. During the meeting at Palazzo Marino, Sala confirmed to Inter and Milan the possibility of studying the renovation project in depth following the example of what was demonstrated by WeBuild, but at the moment it is just a preliminary draft that will need to be explored and combined with more precise studies before it can be taken seriously. The face-to-face meeting therefore did not change the idea of ​​the club, which will therefore continue to run through the streets of Rosano and San Donato Milanese: Inter has a pre-emption clause in force until April 30 in the area owned by the Capassi family. Milan has already purchased the affected lands for 40 million euros.

In fact, before we can consider the idea of ​​restructuring Meazza, interested parties should be able to consult a more in-depth study than WeBuild assumed after examining the system currently in use. Except for the possibility of a period behind closed doors during the works (the lack of revenue will be a drain), the scary prospect of continuing to play while the stadium is being renovated plays a central role: without a specific project that the clubs are undertaking we expect no earlier than mid-May – roughly – but the unknowns around it enormous. Firstly, it is about timing, which brings with it a physiological factor of uncertainty that may be economically inappropriate, and secondly about what percentage of capacity the San Siro can take on at each stage of the renovation. Building the new stadium next to the current stadium – before its demolition – was in the past the preferred option for the clubs due to time and costs, but this intermediate route currently carries many question marks. Which was not revealed in today's interim meeting and which must be resolved in order to really convince Inter and Milan.