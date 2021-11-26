Allegri, Italy, Pioli and Andrezzoli: the latest

Allegri: “An unimaginable victory for 20 years.” Today, the draw for the play-off matches in Qatar. Official pegs until 2023. Blacksmith in the house of Andreazzoli

Rome – “It’s going to be an important month, our aim is to grab some points”: So the technician Juventus, Massimiliano AllegriOn the eve of the match against Atalanta who watches then: “Winning for 20 years in a row was unimaginable”. Everything is ready for The draw that will determine the play-off matches for the qualification of the last European teams that will participate in the World Cup Qatar 2022.. date in 16.55 to Zurigo, in Switzerland, where the Azzurri coach Mancini will meet his next opponent. Now it’s official: Stefano Pioli renews with Milan until 2023. The Rossoneri coach arrived at the Rossoneri club headquarters in the morning and signed a contract extension for one season, in connection with the current deadline of 2022. Mourning for Empoli to disappear Alberto Andrezzoli, brother of the Italian coach Aurelio Andrezzoli. Listen to the morning news