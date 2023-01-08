Samsung Galaxy S23, leak reveals when it will be presented – Multiplayer.it

When will it be submitted the Samsung Galaxy S23? Apparently a Leaking From the Colombian division of Samsung has previously revealed the date of the next Unpacked event, in which we will see the new smartphone: it is the first of February.

The ad was removed quickly, but not fast enough to escape some users and archives Wayback Machineso it seems that at the beginning of next month we will see a new one Galaxy Unpacked. Will this be where the Galaxy S23 will be announced?

We can’t say for sure, but the thing is showing very likelysince it is traditionally for this period that the Korean company officially presents new devices of the Galaxy family.

Moreover, this is not the first leak regarding the popular smartphone family: a few days ago the technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appeared from the Chinese certification of the terminal, which looks very interesting.

Indeed, it seems that the new SoC will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 platform with overclocking compared to the standard frequencies and the photographic sector will undergo some significant changes. Everything else, as mentioned, we’ll eventually find out on February 1st.