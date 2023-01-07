January 7, 2023

What a story the 6-cylinder Alfa Romeo is

Gerald Bax January 7, 2023 2 min read

Athletic heart – under the hoodAlfa Romeo always hitsAthletic heartA famous advertising slogan says that it has now entered the imagination of enthusiasts, and it is one of the rare cases in which the romantic vision outlined by the slogan corresponds to the truth: thinking of it, in fact, not a single model comes to mind, among those of the history of the Milanese house, which did not It remains famous for its refinement or abundance engine. In Alvista culture, engines such as the legendary four-cylinder “twin cam” born with the 1900 in 1950 and the fearless boxer from the same hash that first moved the Alfasud in 1972 were the object of an almost religious devotion.

Six legendary legendary – not less venerated, though they are less closely associated with the popular imagination because of their more noble association, they Six-cylinder engines Which, starting in the second decade of the twentieth century, formed the soul of many road races and races of Alfa Romeos that have become legendary. The news, confirmed by the company’s top management, is that in a few yearsAlfa Romeo He will build one supercars who can be summoned 6 c (here The News), which relives the glories of the glorious ancestors who followed one another between the 1920s and 1940s, provides the perfect starting point for rediscovering some of its most beautiful and important. Six-cylinder Alpha Yesterday and today. In strict chronological order, in our photo gallery we have collected ten images that, in different ways, represent a milestone of the Alfa Romeo family.

