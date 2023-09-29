Salernitana – Inter, Inzaghi’s real transformation: Lautaro is also resting

After defeat to Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri are required to make immediate compensation: at least five changes for Inzaghi, in each department.

Simone Inzaghi’s plan may have been the same even in the event of a win over Sassuolo, but defeat at San Siro makes the choice rotation against the Salernitana An absolute necessity, also in light of the Champions League. to’Inter In Aricci, against a team that absolutely needs to perform well, and above all points, he must take to the field with him Four or five changes Compare Wednesday evening implicitly Lautaro Martinez Who so far haven’t missed a single one.

Inter, rotation with Salernitana It is clear that the first loss of the season cannot be attributed solely to technical choices, but in addition to individual errors (see Sommer) and the clear decline in intensity shown by the team in two or three matches, the Nerazzurri coach has come under the scrutiny of criticism for Initial trainingpractically the owner (since Pavard is still alternating with Darmian in his thoughts), and for Exchange managementAnd also because – in the derby of the eternal championship – on the other side of Naviglio, Milan won in Cagliari with the so-called co-holders. However tomorrow evening is different Pavard, De Vrij, Fratesi, Carlos Augusto and Sanchez They’ll have another chance to show off.

Inter and Lautaro rest with Salernitana In particular, it will be interesting to see the unconventional attacking duo formed by the Chilean and Marcus Thuram, who at the moment looks more important than Lautaro Martinez, who has been understandably tired since the start of the season without breaks. If the Frenchman brings physicality, height and unpredictability to the tack, Sanchez will have to find the right way to combine: neither is a classic striker, or one of those who stays in the box, and will remain so. The Raiders’ contribution was key From midfield – highlighting Fratesi and Barella – with the strikers ready to pair up in attacking midfield. See also ESPN and Wimbledon extend TV rights deal to 2035

The question remains as to the 34-year-old’s overall independence, perhaps it will be possible to see if the match goes well. Classenwhom Inzaghi imagines as a second striker he has added (more so with Arnautovic’s injury), and who among the new players is the one who has had less space so far.