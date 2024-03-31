Lazio – Juventus 1-0 Marosic goal in the 93rd minute

In the final action, Montenegro's header was decided after a 0-0 match. Lady, without Vlahovic and Milik, was dangerous on only one occasion with Chiesa



journalist 30 March 2024 (changed at 8.46pm) – Rome



Juventus on the ground, exhausted and heartbroken. Not only does he no longer know how to win, but he lost at the Stadio Olimpico in the last breath due to a push from Marosic, marked by Sekulov, on his Serie A debut and eventually sent down the field by an Allegri who is at least as confused as his team. Now Bologna has the possibility of going to -3 and even the Champions League is in danger. The coach's choices and also the match management are questionable. Tudor, on the other hand, made his debut with a very valuable victory in Europe.

Trident and three-way defense — Max without Vlahovic and Milik play with De Sciglio from the start (who has not played for almost a year after his cruciate surgery), Merite for McKennie and Kane in the trident with Cambiasso and Chiesa. The Juventus coach returns to the back four, Tudor switches to the back three and excludes Luis Alberto, Immobile and Guendouzi.

Exciting in the end — The first opportunity comes after the 10th minute and is for the Bianconeri: a header from Kane went wide of the goal. However, Lazio tries harder, trying to attack a closed Juventus in their own area and focusing only on counter-attacks, and soon after finds a good chance with Castellanos, who misses the target. The Biancocelesti came back two minutes later, receiving a header cross from Felipe Anderson, but the shot hit the net from the outside. Chesney then risks chaos by leaving the goal unguarded and Pedro steals the ball, but Kamada doesn't take advantage. It almost became a siege and Chesney had to step in with his fists to answer Anderson. The Lady's first shot on target arrived almost at the end of the first half: De Sciglio for Rabiot and Chiesa's right-footed shot was blocked by Mandas. Juventus' No.7 tried again immediately but the Lazio goalkeeper was there. See also Conference in Insubria on how to change the profession of a lifeguard

Final collapse — Allegri (who was warned for protests in the first half) after the break comes on for Eling and McKennie instead of De Sciglio and Meriti, returning to a 3-5-2 formation, and the Englishman immediately puts in a good cross for Cambiasso, but Mandas saves the score. Tudor responds with Immobile and Isaksen and Lazio, which has faded a bit, is back alive and building, but Juventus is growing thanks to new additions. Then it was Weah's turn to replace Cambiasso Weldes in place of Chiesa, the only player to have a shot on goal. The best opportunity came to the Biancocelesti with Marosic: Bremer's deviation was providential. In the final, there is also scope for Sekulov's debut in place of the inconspicuous Kane, and Tudor risks everything with Guendouzi, Vecino and Luis Alberto, who immediately executes a very cunning shot that is wide of the target. Lazio had the advantage not to give up and in stoppage time they scored through Marusic who shot higher than Sekulov. Now the situation is black for the Lady: 7 points in the last 9 matches and the Italian Cup semi-final will be played on Tuesday, again against Lazio.