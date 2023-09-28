DAZN, eBay’s Women’s Premier League TV rights agreement internationally

DAZNthe world’s leading sports entertainment platform, announces a series of agreements with… Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Which they will bring to customers DAZN In Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Canada, Portugal, Belgium, Japan and Austria rights Women’s Premier League on eBaythe top Italian division of women’s football.

DAZNwith a host of high-level sporting rights in Italy, including Italian League Team And the Women’s Champions LeagueThrough this agreement, it will enhance its offers to customers and confirm its commitment DAZN In investing in and promoting women’s football. Thanks to the app DAZNavailable on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, computers, and game consoles, and its national rights Women’s Premier League on eBay (In association exclusively with opinion ) will be added to the coverage DAZN One of the best seven exclusive matches Italian League Team. This will make the flexible monthly contract costing €29.99 even more beneficial for Italian football fans.

introduction Women’s Premier League on eBay In the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Spain, Canada, Portugal, Belgium, Japan and Austria, it expands the extensive portfolio of products DAZN in women’s football and is part of the growth and development strategy of DAZN Women’s football, especially after the great success it has achieved recently Women’s World Cup 2023.

Hannah BrownCo-CEO of DAZN For women’s sports, he declared:

“Football show DAZN In Italy, it’s already exciting and attractive, but with an added bonus Women’s Premier League on eBayFeaturing some of the best players in women’s football, we provide more valuable and premium content. This further enhances commitment DAZN “In increasing the visibility and accessibility of women’s football and confirms our strategic desire to invest in, develop and support women’s football in our key markets and internationally. We already have the domestic rights to play high-level women’s football in Germany, Spain and Japan, as well as global rights to women’s football. Women’s Champions League And the Spanish League F Spanish, as well as NWSL Outside the United States. “We are excited to bring more high-quality women’s football to fans in key markets around the world, thus strengthening our position as the home of women’s football.”

The entire Italian League, the European League,

BKT Series, LaLiga, NFL and more sports games

Activate DAZN and discover other updated offers