Italian record and the fourth time! – OA Sport

Italy reaches the final in the men’s 4×100 Olympics Tokyo 2021, signing for New national record Easily. Quartet sealed a Super 37.95 بطارية battery, improving the previous record set by the 2019 World Cup by 16 cents. The Blues are in third place Behind China is Su Bingtian (37.92) and Canada’s Andre de Grasse (37.92). Italy passes the role with full merit e Tomorrow he will try to fight for a historic achievement: At this point it is not forbidden to dream, there is all the potential to do a good deed and pursue something great. The appointment is Friday, August 6 (3.50 p.m.).

DT boys Antonio La Torre left behind Germany (38.06) and Ghana (38.08, national record), which advanced to the final chapter thanks to replay times. The United States has been dramatically wiped out From the final chapter: Squadron Travion Brommel, Fred Curley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie is only sixth (38.10). Of the other batteries, Jamaica’s Yohan Blake and Opelec of Seville (37.82, best time in the preliminary round), Great Britain’s Zarnell Hughes and Chigendo Ujah (38.02) and Japan qualified. He fished with Germany and Ghana.

Therefore, Italy presents itself to the final for the fourth time from total accreditation, after a race characterized by Changes made in full safety. Lorenzo Bata He is the new element in the quartet, and thanks to the 10.13 season, the race opens up brilliantly and gives good witness to the Marcel Jacobs. The new Olympic champion dominates in his category and leads Italy brilliantly towards the top places. Isiusa Desalu It clears the curve well and the Azure takes second place before the last break. closure up Filippo Turteau. Brianza ran the last 100 items behind China’s Zhiqiang Wu and in the last few meters he overtook formidable De Grasser, gold on the 200 and bronze on the 100 in this edition of the games.

Marcel Jacobs analyzed the performance on Ray’s microphones: “I am happy, this group is very united, we have worked together for years, and the final was our goal. We made the changes safely, tomorrow another race and at this point I’m still dreaming. Dreams bring dreams. Where do I keep the gold? In bed with me, I still have to metabolize.” Filippo Tortue expressed relief: “The goal was to reach the final, we did it with the national record: the first time under 38.” The changes were made peacefully, and the goal was to get to the finish line. Now we have to pull something to dream bigger“.

Eseosa Desalu: “Do you have an Olympic gold medal on the team? It’s important, but we’re a good group, we’ve made the changes safely and we can do betterLorenzo Bata:In my opinion it went very well, we need a good race in the final“.

Photo: La Presse