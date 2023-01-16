January 16, 2023

Juventus, we tell you all about Meretti, Fagioli, Ferrero, Scanavino and the investigation

Mirabelle Hunt January 16, 2023 2 min read

Turin – Juventus bends backwards. Field, Ordinary Justice, Mathematical Justice, and the New Council: All in a week that opens today. Let’s see what the hot spots are.

Juventus in the Italian Cup to redeem himself

The Bianconeri will make their Coppa Italia debut on Thursday without a coach Fun not qualified. The answer to Napoli’s five slaps must arrive: The opponent is Paladino’s Monza, who surprisingly won the league. There will be several changes compared to Maradona: Youngsters Keane, Meretti and Fagioli got ready. The big comeback is just around the corner, too: Vlahović and Pogba are training as a groupAnd With the Serbian trying to return with Atalanta on Sunday, at least in the squad. And there is confidence in the French too, although wisdom prevails after a 6-month hiatus.

Investigations with Juventus

The match moves to the courtrooms. Today’s news is that the Prisma Investigation preliminary hearing has been set for March 27th and the judge appointed is Mark Beck. On Friday, however, it will be known whether the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Rome will reopen the capital gains case.

Juve referee with Ferrero and Scanavino

Finally, on Wednesday, Juventus will officially have a new board of directors, which will be ratified by the shareholders’ meeting: The President will be Gianluca Ferrero and the CEO (in addition to the Managing Director) will be Maurizio Scannavino.

